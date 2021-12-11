Vanilla Network Market Cap Tops $3.57 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.47 or 0.00011263 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $17,263.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,606 coins and its circulating supply is 652,992 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

