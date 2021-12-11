VeChain (VET) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.53 billion and $285.38 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008849 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

