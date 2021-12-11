Vectorspace AI 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.63 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $196.58 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00010327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00385488 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $696.08 or 0.01415120 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,697,733 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

