Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,792.00 and a beta of 1.99. Vericel has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,198,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vericel by 164.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 171,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vericel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 549,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vericel by 75.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

