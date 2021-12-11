Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $65,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,508 shares of company stock worth $60,662,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $226.66 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

