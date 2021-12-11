Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Boosted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,596 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $48,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

