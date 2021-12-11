Verso Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Verso has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $47,321.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.86 or 0.08206642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,682.28 or 1.00183559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

