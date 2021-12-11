Vertcoin Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.14 million and $719,301.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,024,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

