Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 281,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,590. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.40.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,701,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

