Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Reaches $4.63 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $23,942.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00317127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

