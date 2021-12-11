ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

