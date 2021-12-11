Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $302.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $303.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $299.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,096 shares of company stock valued at $528,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

