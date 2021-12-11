VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Boosted by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up approximately 2.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,639,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,810,000 after acquiring an additional 403,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 709,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

