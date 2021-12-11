VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

