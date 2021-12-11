Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,046.74

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,046.74 ($13.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($15.85). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.52), with a volume of 183,587 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.97) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.25) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.25) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Victoria alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,046.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,053.16.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.