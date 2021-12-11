VIDT Datalink Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $42.20 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

