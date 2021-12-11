Vidulum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,725.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $377,480.35 and approximately $2,725.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

