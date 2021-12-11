VIG (VIG) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. VIG has a market capitalization of $663,436.95 and $38.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,578,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

