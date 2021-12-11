VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.96 million and $296,293.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

