Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 17,200 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

