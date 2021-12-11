Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 136.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.