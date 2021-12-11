Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 158,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,025 shares of company stock valued at $19,104,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 455.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.