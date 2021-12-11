Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.26 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.