Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.56 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

