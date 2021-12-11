Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of ArcBest worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

