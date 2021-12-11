Visor.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $35.53 Million (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $261,133.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

VISR is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,535,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.