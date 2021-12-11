VITE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.98 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, VITE has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and $5.98 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,028,476,856 coins and its circulating supply is 495,905,745 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

