VNT Chain (VNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $166,140.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $698,816.30 and approximately $166,140.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00210232 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

