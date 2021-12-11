Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.42. 81,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 497,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Adrian James acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $70,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 82,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,591 in the last three months.

About Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

