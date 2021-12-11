Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.42. 81,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 497,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
About Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
