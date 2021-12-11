Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vonage posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of VG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.71. 2,703,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,590,574. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,677,118 shares of company stock valued at $75,453,062 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,329 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

