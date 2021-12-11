Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of analysts have commented on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -341.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

