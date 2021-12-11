Vortex Defi Achieves Market Cap of $41,564.74 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $41,564.74 and approximately $1,940.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

