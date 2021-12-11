Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Cap Tops $519.01 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27.32 or 0.00055722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $519.01 million and $32.13 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

