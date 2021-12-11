Wagerr (WGR) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $7,149.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003982 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.70 or 0.00551974 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,194,032 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

