Wall Street Games Market Cap Reaches $15.87 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $15.87 million and $3.44 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.02 or 0.08171316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,278.48 or 0.99744284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.