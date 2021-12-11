Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Hits $79.38 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $79.38 million and $24.36 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,046,964 coins and its circulating supply is 78,325,932 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

