Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $174,914.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $264.24 or 0.00537201 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

