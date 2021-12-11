Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE:HCC opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.