Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WRTBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$2.70 during trading hours on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.