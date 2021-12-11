Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.82% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $938.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.26%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

