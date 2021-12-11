Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $164.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,239. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

