Waves Enterprise Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $1.19 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.04 or 0.08158398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00080964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.35 or 1.00053660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

