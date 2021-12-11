Waves Enterprise Trading Down 12.2% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.04 or 0.08158398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00080964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.35 or 1.00053660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

