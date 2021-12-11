WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.53

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. WAX has a total market cap of $986.50 million and $105.75 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,819,837,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,011,070 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

