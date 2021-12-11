WazirX Hits Market Capitalization of $372.10 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $372.10 million and approximately $31.03 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.24 or 0.08143172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00080427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,327.00 or 1.00088218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002764 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

