Webcoin (WEB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $125.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Webcoin has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. Webcoin has a market cap of $13,467.04 and $125.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

