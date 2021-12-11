Weber (NYSE:WEBR) vs. NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Head to Head Survey

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of NACCO Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weber and NACCO Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.26 $88.41 million N/A N/A NACCO Industries $128.43 million 1.69 $14.79 million $4.86 6.23

Weber has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries.

Dividends

Weber pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NACCO Industries pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NACCO Industries has raised its dividend for 36 consecutive years. NACCO Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weber and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weber currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.34%. Given Weber’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weber is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A NACCO Industries 21.01% 13.90% 9.18%

Summary

Weber beats NACCO Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The NAMining segment offers value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium, and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of oil, gas, and coal reserves. The company was founded on February 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

