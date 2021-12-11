Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 15,080 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of SelectQuote worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SelectQuote by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after buying an additional 67,966 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in SelectQuote by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 79,257 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.17.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

