Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Coeur Mining worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

