Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

IQI stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

